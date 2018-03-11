Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nedum Onuoha has said he has 'no expectations' as his QPR future hangs in the balance.

The defender has just a few months remaining on his contract at Loftus Road, and revealed that he's yet to hear from the club about whether they are wanting to extend his stay in west London.

But despite the uncertainty, Onuoha says he's comfortable with his current situation.

Asked by Get West London if he's heard anything about a new deal, he said: "No, nothing at all.

"It’s not really something I think about, to be honest.

"We’ve still got however many games left in the season and I’d like to be available for all of them, and after that, who knows.

“I’ve not got any expectation, to be honest. This is a bit of a new situation for me in terms of my contract running down so I don’t know how they operate.

"It’s never been something that I’ve looked into and if they wanted to offer a new deal they wouldn’t come to me, they’d go to my agent anyway.

He added: "I’m comfortable; I’m captain of the football club, the team is playing well and I’m playing week-in week-out so there’s nothing for me to worry about."

Asked if he'd like to stay at QPR, Onuoha replied: “If they want me to stay I don’t see why not, but we’ll have to see."



