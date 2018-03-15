Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nedum Onuoha has praised QPR's recent form, but admits he's still wary of being dragged into a relegation battle.

The Hoops have picked up seven points from their last nine, but the Chief says he's been scarred by a horrific run of form at the end of last season; a spell which dragged the Hoops back into the mire.

Speaking to Get West London, Onuoha insisted that there's still plenty to keep the team focused.

He said: "We've still got a lot of points to play for. We've got two derbies coming up and we always want to finish the season as well as we can at home.

"It is tough, you'd always like to be in the mix for something come the end of the season but we can't take our eye off the ball in being near the bottom three.

We did have a horrendous run at the end of last season which really affected us, but we're playing well and getting results so we'll just try and get as many wins as we can between now and the end of the year."

