Nedum Onuoha is expecting one of the most difficult games of the season as they prepare to take on promotion candidates Aston Villa.

The Villains sit just four points off second place in the Championship and have been a outstanding in recent weeks, scoring 11 goals in their last three games.

Speaking to Get West London, Onuoha said: "It’ll be a tough game.

"They’re in very good form, especially at home so I think it’ll be a much different game to the one we had on Saturday against Sunderland.

"They’re buoyant. They’re playing really good football and churning out the wins; even at times when they don’t play well they’re still getting the wins.

"When you come up against a side like that 110% is the bare minimum just to be able to compete with them.

It’s the type of position we’d love to be in and the type we’ve been in in the past so we’re expecting to go up against a confident team so we’ve just got to be committed and see what we can do."



