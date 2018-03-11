Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nedum Onuoha has described Ebere Eze as 'one of the best technical players he's seen' during his time at QPR.

The 20-year-old was the match-winner as the Hoops picked up a 1-0 win over Sunderland at Loftus Road, with Eze's goal proving to be the difference.

Speaking after the game, Onuoha said that the youngster has the potential to be 'exceptional'.

Speaking to Get West London, the Chief said: "Ebere has an awful lot of potential; he's a very exciting player.

"We see him every day Monday through Friday and he's finally getting an opportunity.

"I think that further down the line you could really see an exceptional talent for the club.

"It was a good goal; I'm not sure if the one-two with Matt Smith was intentional but the composure he showed going through didn't surprise me one bit. Technically, he's one of the best players I've seen at the club."

The victory saw QPR move 13 points clear of the relegation zone, and despite coming up against a troubled Sunderland side, Onuoha says that their situation made the Black Cats an even more dangerous task.

Speaking about the game, he said: "It wasn't bad; it was a bit of a scrappy game.

"We pretty much stuck to our gameplan and limited their opportunities so defensively we were very happy.

"We've started creating a lot more chances in games but we're not taking them, but that'll come in time and we'll hopefully have more comfortable games in the future.

You could say they're low on confidence but they're in that part of the season where every game is essentially a must-win.

"They've got nothing to lose anymore so they will make more chances and I think at spells in the game, even when they were down to 10 men, they were still creating chances, and that's credit to them.

"We've been in that situation before where you are fighting for points, and you can say what you like about confidence, but as confidence goes down then commitment goes up so we knew it was going to be a difficult game."

