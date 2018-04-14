Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neal Maupay is happy with his first season in English football but knows he can do better.

The Frenchman has scored 12 goals for Brentford so far this campaign in all competitions after making the move across the Channel last summer.

The Championship is the most intense league in England and, arguably, the world in terms of games played and Maupay has had to adapt to dealing with that.

He said: “It's crazy as I've already played 40 games as in France you play 38 games in the league. I'm doing work with the physio to be fit and have a great recovery.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

“When you have three games in a week it's a bit hard on the end. I do everything to be fresh on the pitch.

He added: “I'm quite happy with what I'm doing here and what I've done. I think I can do more and be better.

“I've played almost every game. I've scored 12 goals and, hopefully, can score more goals. I think it's a good first season. I'm going to work hard to get better.”

The first season is always going to be difficult for a player and Maupay admitted he needed to adapt both physically and tactically.

He explained: “At the beginning it was the rhythm of the game. We play ever three or four days. In France, you play Saturday and you have a week.

“You finish here and you have to be ready two days later. It's the most difficult part. Tactically, here is more physical and I had to adapt my position on the pitch.

“I think I'm doing a good job with my staff and team-mates and how I can help the team.”

That being said, improvement is always the name of the game and Maupay believes he can add to his goal tally.

He revealed: “I can score more goals. It's quite good but I'm always targeting higher. I think I've missed some big chances. I have to work on that. If I'm more efficient then I'll be a better player.”

