The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of budding female footballers met Sky Sports presenter and Brentford FC Community Sports Trust ambassador Natalie Sawyer at Orleans Park Academy to mark International Women's Day.

The pupils, who had just played a thrilling football match against another local team, asked Natalie about her experiences in the sports industry and what advice she could give to them.

And the ardent Brentford fan was more than happy to offer advice to the girls.

She said: “When I was growing up not many women were presenting or covering sport on TV. For me, football has always been my first love and passion, and Sky Sports have been fantastic in nurturing my career.

The Sky presenter added: “Do something you love: you need to be passionate about your career choice and enjoy what you’re doing.”

With the FA committed to doubling female participation by 2020, Brentford FC Community Sports Trust has been running a successful girls’ football programme for the past five years.

So far, the Trust has engaged with more than 1,000 girls through its girls’ football programme.

The Trust’s female coach, Sharan Khroad paid tribute to the empowering influence Natalie provided the young girls.

She said: “Natalie is a brilliant example of a woman who has achieved so much in the sports industry. Her influence definitely empowered the young girls she met – along with inspiring me as a female coach.”

Sharan has also proven herself a role model for young girls; she volunteered more than 300 community coaching hours for the Trust last year and her commitment was recognised by the Premier League who awarded her ‘Kicks Hero of the Year’ award.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.