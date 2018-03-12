Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham added another feather to their cap on Saturday when a last-minute Aleksandar Mitrovic goal made sure they beat Preston North End 2-1 at Deepdale.

For all the beautiful football they've played and goals they've scored, the win on Saturday was one that has impressed me most this season.

Last season, Fulham would've lost that game.

Preston stifled their style and got in their faces, like they did at the game at Craven Cottage earlier in the season, and didn't allow the Cottagers to get into fourth or fifth gear.

But they still ground out a win, with Mitrovic netting his sixth and seventh goals to make it 15 unbeaten - here's what we took from the game.

Mitrovic is on fire

I suppose it would be wrong not to start with Mitrovic, who has taken to life in SW6 like a duck to water.

It's now seven goals for the loan man, with all of those coming in the past five games - something that has really given Fulham an extra dimension to their game.

His hold up play is fantastic, his physical presence winds defenders up and he knows where the net is, why Rafa Benitez chose to let him leave the North East is beyond me, but no one at the Cottage is complaining.

He didn't play particularly well in the first half at Preston, but he got more involved in the second 45 and came out with two goals.

When you're in form, you're going to score goals regardless of how you play.

Can he add to his tally against QPR on Saturday in the derby? You wouldn't bet against it.

Denis Odoi - the Belgian Paolo Maldini?

I don't think anyone would've thought at the start of the season that Odoi would not only be playing at centre back, but giving Slavisa Jokanovic enough reasons to keep him in the team at the expense of Tomas Kalas.

He started slowly, with Sean Maguire getting the better of him in the first few minutes, but after that the Belgian hardly put a foot wrong.

Odoi doesn't have the stereotypical build of a centre half - he's not six foot plus, he's not a big bloke, but my goodness can the lad defend.

He is fantastic at shadowing his man and winning the ball at the right time, while his marking rarely leaves his man free with time to receive the ball.

And then there's his ability in the air - for a man that is about five foot ten he is strong in the aerial duels, there must be springs in his boots because Odoi is probably has one of the highest leaps in the team.

Jokanovic wanted another centre half in January, but with the way Odoi is playing the head coach may forget he ever had that wish.

14 unbeaten - equalling a record

That's victory now meant it's 14 unbeaten for Fulham, with Jokanovic equalling a record held by Kevin Keegan's side of 1998-99.

They have the chance to break that against QPR on Saturday in the west London derby, but the form since November itself has been stunning.

It's two defeats in 21 games for Fulham, the last of those coming back in December with that defeat at Sunderland, which has seen the side hunting down the automatic promotion spots.

While I still think second place is too much personally, you have to give so much credit to Jokanovic for turning the season round and getting the club in this position.

What better way than to break the record than against QPR hey?

A new dimension

As I mentioned previously, I think Fulham would've lost that game last season.

A side like Preston are exactly the type of team the Cottagers struggled against, they were pressing high, in their faces and tried to stop the side playing football.

But with this edition of Fulham, if you plug one hole another pops up elsewhere, and that was the case on Saturday.

Preston stopped the slick passes and Tom Cairney had a new shadow in the form of Ben Pearson who attempted to stop the metronome of Fulham from ticking along.

But in doing that, Mitrovic popped up with two goals that didn't come from the team's usual slick passing.

The side look so much more balanced this latter half of the season and have different ways of winning games, as opposed to the over reliance on Cairney last season.

