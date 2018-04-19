Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Harris insists his Millwall side won't be overawed by Fulham, or indeed anybody, as the two sides meet at the Den on Friday night.

The Lions are on a 17-game unbeaten run, while Slavisa Jokanovic's men are on a 21-game unbeaten run themselves, with a 1-1 draw with Brentford last Saturday seeing them extend the run.

The styles of the two teams couldn't be more different - Millwall are fighters and look to get in the faces of their opponents while the Whites like to use the ball and control possession.

Both styles have worked for their respective teams this season, and Harris insists his side won't be fazed by the dominating style of play that Fulham are so well known for.

He said: “We’re not overawed by anybody and when teams have got most of the ball against us, we’re not fazed at all.

“We went behind in a very hostile atmosphere last Saturday [against Sheffield United] and scored within 30 seconds of the restart.

“I think that goes to show the belief, the character and the strength in the group at the moment.

“We’ll certainly need all of that on Friday night. What a great opportunity for the players to go and express themselves and enjoy it.”

“It’s a big test because Fulham are on a great run and they are a very, very good side.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

“We’ve had really difficult tests all season. The opening game of the season was a really tough test because it was our first game back at this level.

“We played Wolves home and away, the best team in the league, Cardiff home and away and we stood strong against these sides. We’ve been in every game.

“We lost 3-0 at Derby but probably could have got something out of the game, we were the best team for the majority of it.”

