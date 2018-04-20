The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham are unchanged for the third time in a row as they take on Millwall in a crunch tie at The Den.

Slavisa Jokanovic has opted to go with the same side that drew 1-1 with Brentford in the west London derby at the weekend, with Lucas Piazon keeping his place on the right side of attack in place of the still-injured Floyd Ayite.

Elsewhere it's as you were, with Matt Targett, Denis Odoi, Tomas Kalas and Ryan Fredericks all keeping their place in defence, while the midfield trio of Tom Cairney, Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen remain.

EFL Player of the Year Ryan Sessegnon starts on the left, with10-goal man Aleksandar Mitrovic starting up top.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Targett, Odoi, Ream, McDonald, Cairney, Johansen, Piazon, Sessegnon and Mitrovic

Subs: Button, Christie, Kalas, Kebano, Fonte, Kamara and Norwood

