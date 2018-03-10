The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith has made four changes for Brentford's game with Millwall.

Florian Jozefzoon was ruled out of the contest with a gashed foot and Sergi Canos comes in for him.

Yoann Barbet has been restored to the side at left back with Josh Clarke making way for the Frenchman.

Emilano Marcondes' 45 minute cameo at Burton on Tuesday night has earned him a first league start at The Den, with Neal Maupay dropping to the bench.

Nico Yennaris has also been brought back into the starting XI at the expense of Kamo Mokotjo.

Millwall have made one change with Steve Morison replacing Tom Elliott in the starting XI with the former AFC Wimbledon striker dropping to the bench.

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Bjelland, Barbet, Woods, Yennaris, Sawyers, Watkins, Marcondes, Canos.

Substitutes: Daniels, Mepham, Maupay, Judge, McEachran Mokotjo, Macleod.

Millwall: Archer, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Meredith, Wallace, Williams, Saville, Marshall, Morison, Gregory.

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Cahill, Onyedinma, Martin, Tunnicliffe, Elliott, Shackell.