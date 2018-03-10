Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of Millwall vs Brentford.
Brentford go into the game after a 2-0 win on the road at Burton Albion and are five points adrift of the play-offs with a game in hand on their rivals.
Millwall are a point behind the Bees, although they have played a game more, but are coming into the contest after securing a convincing win at struggling Hull City.
That’s it. Brentford unlucky to lose this one.
Four added minutes.
Into the final minute.
Tim Cahill comes on and is immediately booked.
Brentford ahve an effort cleared off the line now. How they’re not level I don’t know.
Fred Onyedinma replaced Lee Gregory. Tom Elliott replaces Steve Morison.
Alan Judge comes on for Sergi Canos.
John Egan, unmarked, heads onto the bar. It bounces down onto the line and stays out. So unlucky.
Morison’s header is headed for the top corner but Bentley gets a strong hand to it and pushes it behind for a corner. It’s a deep one and Bentley gathers the second cross. Brentford counter and win a corner.
Brentford are dominating the game now but need that bit of luck to get the equaliser it seems
Neal Maupay is coming on
Watkins rides a challenge and shoots - saved by Archer. Brentford now on top.
Brentford are applying pressure now and Sergi Canos fires over when well placed. He needed to get that on target.
So close. Brentford work the ball around nicely and Sergi Canos lets fly but his effort strikes the post with Archer stranded.
We’re back underway. Sorry for the delay. We’ve had technical problems. Dalsgaard has had a shot saved by Archer.
That’s half time.
Canos’ shot deflects and Archer gathers
Brentford have a couple of free kicks but both come to nothing
Nico Yennaris avoids a yellow card after catching Shaun Williams. Dean Smith is spoken to by Stuart Attwell.
Ryan Woods is performing well as usual. His hair has caught the attention of the home fans and they show their appreciation of him by abusing him.
Chris Mepham cleans out Saville, who shushed the Brentford fans, and gets a ticking off.
Emiliano Marcondes is dropping a bit too deep here - it’s not giving Brentford a real threat going forward.
It coems back to Jake Cooper and his shot is right down Bentley’s throat.
George Saville hits the post with a deflected effort and Millwall have a corner.
Brentford have hte ball in the net but the linesman has his flag up for offside. The referee consults with the linesman and disallows the goal
Incredibly, Saville’s goal was after 51 seconds against Hull and again today.
It’s even worse for the BEes as Andreas Bjelland’s afternoon is over. Chris Mepham comes on.
1-0 Millwall
That’s a nightmare start for the Bees. Andreas Bjelland loses the ball - Millwall pick the ball up. George Saville, who scored in the first minute at Hull, does the same thing again
Brentford are about to go into their huddle. Newcastle and Middlesbrough have already scored.
Let em all come down to THE DEN has played. Brentford players go and applaud their travelling fans