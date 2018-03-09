Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Harris knows that Millwall's meeting with Brentford is a 'vitally important' clash for both sides.

The Bees are still in the play-off chase and are five points behind sixth placed Middlesbrough with a game in hand.

Millwall are a place and a point below the west Londoners having played a game more and they will also be looking up at the top six believing the gap is breachable.

"Brentford keep talking about play-offs and how close they are but they are only one point above us," Harris told the Millwall official website.

"It's a vitally important clash and we're ready for it."

Millwall's form, especially in 2018, has been excellent and the Lions have comfortably assured that, at the very least, they will remain in the division.

Harris is pleased but has urged his side to continue looking forward and climbing the table further.

"Those 10-point milestones have worked for us over the season, let's keep doing it," Harris added.

"The aim at the start of the season was to secure 50 points and secure our place within this division. To get there with 10 games to go means we can look at what's above us, not below us.

"We don't have to look over our shoulder at the relegation zone, we are not part of that.

"We have done the hard yards now but we also know we can be much better than we have been. We will go into Saturday ready and excited by the game."