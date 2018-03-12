Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Harris admitted the Lions rode their luck in Millwall's 1-0 win over Brentford but called on his players to keep on pushing in the final nine games of the season.

Millwall are just six points off the top six after George Saville netted the only goal of the game at The Den.

Harris has told everyone connected with the south London club to carry on believing they can make the play-off.

A beaming Harris said: "The best side won the game 1-0, the best side always wins the game - that's the result.

"I thought Brentford were very good today. We rode our luck at times.

"Millwall going like a steam train really pleases me. Six points off the play-offs, with nine games to go. The players, and fans, have earned the right to dream.

"You make your own luck in this game - in any walk of life, but in football particularly. Today we did ride it a bit. But we worked hard, the shape was good."

