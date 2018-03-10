Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall kept up their Sky Bet Championship play-off push with a 1-0 win over Brentford thanks to George Saville's early strike.

Brentford struck the woodwork twice in the second half but could not turn pressure into goals against their stubborn hosts.

The home side got off to the perfect start, scoring in the first minute, although Brentford were largely the architects of their own downfall.

Andreas Bjelland suffered an injury as he was challenged by Lee Gregory. The tackle left Bjelland on the floor, unable to play any further part in the game, and Gregory was allowed to head the bouncing ball into Saville's path.

Millwall's top scorer in the Championship this season made no mistake, finishing calmly past Daniel Bentley. It was the second time in consecutive games that the midfielder had put his side ahead inside 60 seconds.

The visitors looked to hit back immediately and thought they were level eight minutes later when Yoann Barbet bundled in at the far post following a corner.

However, after a long delay, during which Barbet celebrated in front of the Millwall fans, linesman Steve Child raised his flag.

It was the only chance of note that Brentford created in the first half, as they dominated possession but barely mustered a shot. The first time they tested Jordan Archer was in stoppage time, and even then the goalkeeper barely had to move to gather Sergi Canos' low drive.

In fact, Millwall had the better opportunities, most notably Saville who saw a deflected shot hit the foot of the post, while Steve Morison had a header tipped just over the bar by Bentley after the break.

The visitors came out with far more purpose in the second half, led by Ollie Watkins, whose dribbling caused plenty of problems. He and Canos both drew saves from Archer, and Canos had the goalkeeper beaten with another curling effort, only to see it come back off the post.

Josh Egan also hit the woodwork, powering a header against the crossbar only to see it bounce down and away, while Henrik Dalsgaard somehow failed to convert a corner from three yards, James Meredith making a near-miraculous clearance off the line to keep Millwall's lead intact.

Marcondes' first start

Emiliano Marcondes was given his first start in the Championship and there were flashes but, for me, he needed to push further forward.

In the first half, the Dane was coming deep to try and get into the game and that meant that the Bees were missing bodies further forward and made it easy for Millwall to defend.

Much has been made of what the Dane's best position is but he looked out of place up front with the west Londoners looking much better in the second half of the contest.

It would, though, be interesting to see him line up in the same team as Neal Maupay, who replaced him early in the second half.

Bjelland blow

It was 60 seconds that Andreas Bjelland would rather forget as he slipped and lost possession that led to Geroge Saville's 51st second goal.

It is likely to rule him out of the Cardiff and Middlesbrough fixtures but it gives John Egan and Chris Mepham a chance to form a partnership.

Many fans have wanted to see the Welsh U21 international back in the starting XI but it wouldn't have been at the expense of Bjelland.

Everyone will be hoping that it doesn't rule Bjelland out of playing in the World Cup this summer.

Fine margins

Some days are better than others and this wasn't Brentford's day. When it's going with you, your shots hit the post and go in; when it's not they stay out.

Sergi Canos struck the inside of the post when he rifled a second half shot at Jordan Archer's goal with the ball bouncing out into open play.

John Egan hit the bar with a free header with the ball bouncing down off the line and clear.

Then Henrik Dalsgaard was denied his first goal for the Bees when James Meredith made a brilliant goal line clearance.

On another day, Brentford are walking away with a comfortable win. Saturday wasn't that.

Heart of Lions

Brentford dominated the second half and had all sorts of chances but Millwall's defence stood firm. James Meredith made a clearance off the line.

The Bees can take plenty of positives from their performance but they can also learn from the Lions' desire.

That also stems to the fans as well. Millwall fans gave their players plenty of backing and that lifted the Lions squad and they showed their qualities.

It'd be great to see a similar backing for Brentford players on Tuesday against Cardiff. Having that support behind you would be a major lift.

Bounce back quickly

The result probably rules out a play-off chase and it's a tough week for the Bees as they face two sides who will play similar football to Millwall.

Brentford will have to improve their battling spirits and show their quality on the ball as well when they face Cardiff on Tuesday night.

It promises to be a big week and it'd be better to go into the international break with a glimmer of hope than going into it with the final month being a cruise to the finish line.