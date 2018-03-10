The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford were dealt a cruel blow as they were beaten 1-0 by Millwall.

The Bees fell behind after 51 seconds as Andreas Bjelland slipped, suffering an injury, and George Saville punished it, firing home before goading the travelling Bees fans.

The Dane was forced off in the wake of it with Chris Mepham coming on in his place.

The Bees had time on the ball but were unable to show their qualities in the final third in the first half.

That changed in the second half and Millwall had to dig deep to pick up the victory.

First, Sergi Canos hit the post with a fine effort before John Egan hit the bar from a free header.

James Meredith made a superb goal line clearance to deny the Bees and it just wasn't to be their day.

Below are how the Brentford players rated.

Dan Bentley – Nothing he could do about the goal and made a great save from Steve Morison. 6

Henrik Dalsgaard – Some sloppy passes at times but defended well overall. 6

John Egan – Made a crucial block to keep it at 1-0 and led the side well. His header cannoned off the bar. 7

Andreas Bjelland – Lost the ball to Liam Gregory in the build up to the first goal and got injured in the process. N/A

Yoann Barbet – Had a goal disallowed for offside. Did his job well. 7

Ryan Woods – Another standard performance from the midfield maestro. 8

Romaine Sawyers – Showed some lively touches and drove his side forward. 7

Nico Yennaris – Did his job well and can count himself unlucky. 7

Ollie Watkins – Not his afternoon with the final ball but was still lively going forward. 6

Emiliano Marcondes – Dropped in too deep at times and didn't threaten. 6

Sergi Canos – Unlucky to hit the post early in the second half. 7

Substitutes

Chris Mepham – Did his job well after being absent for the past few games. 7

Neal Maupay – Looked lively when he came on. Made amends for Burton. 7

Alan Judge – Some nice set piece and showed his class at times. 7