Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak believes his side's 'togetherness' will give them the advantage on Fulham and others in the race to promotion.

The Whites are four points behind Villa having beaten them comfortably at Craven Cottage, ending their seven game winning run but a 4-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend has the Villa Park outfit feeling good about promotion again.

Steve Bruce has a done a fantastic job at turning Villa round from last season, and Jedinak believes the team are showing a lot of unity, both on and off the pitch, and that will give them the advantage over their rivals.

Jedinak told avfc.co.uk: "I'd say togetherness is the most important thing, which is something I've seen a lot of in this side.

"You only need to look at the scenes at the final whistle against Sheffield Wednesday.

"There's a lot of unity here, and not just among the playing squad. The fans are really buying into this team and there's a real mentality here now that we're one big family – from players and coaches to staff and supporters.

"Things aren't always going to go right and they're not going to be good all of the time. But you've got to persist and get yourself out of those little problems when you do hit them – which we did at the weekend.

"It's natural for things like that to happen, what's important is that you keep believing throughout them and we'll get to where we want to be.

"The togetherness has definitely come on a lot since I joined the club 18 months ago. I've noticed when we do well now that there's a great feeling around the place – which is how it should be.

"We're entering the last stint of the season and you really want to feel that energy from all around the club. We'll feed off that buzz as players in any way we can to get ourselves over the line."

All that is well and good, but everyone in the division knows what Fulham are doing at the moment, having gone 12 unbeaten with victory over the league leaders on Saturday.

For the past 12 games, when fans have checked the final results they'll have seen another positive Fulham result, but Jedinak insists he doesn't pay that any attention.

He added: "Checking results is one way people look at it, but I don't do it. We've got to control our own destiny.

"We've still got to play a few of the teams in and around us, which gives us a good opportunity. A lot of them at home, too.

"Teams are going to take points off each other. Teams are going to drop points. It's the way it works, especially in this division.

"We need to make sure we're on the right side of the results as often as possible and you do that by putting in strong performances.

"We've bounced back now and started what hopefully is another winning run. We need to keep doing that until the end of the season."

