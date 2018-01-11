The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham travel to the Riverside this weekend as they look to get back to league action following a FA Cup exit to Premier League Southampton.

Middlesbrough, under the stewardship of Tony Pulis, the side have picked up six points from a possible nine, beating Preston and Sunderland while losing to Aston Villa.

Fulham, meanwhile, have lost just three of their last 11 games in all competitions, form that has seen them jump to within four points of the Play-off places.

Tom Cairney and Marcus Bettinelli are doubts for the game after missing the Southampton loss through injury, but who would you select to take on Middlesbrough on Saturday?

