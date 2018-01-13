The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham will be without Tom Cairney as they take on Middlesbrough this afternoon, with the skipper only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Slavisa Jokanovic has made three changes from the side that went out of the FA Cup to Southampton last week, recalling Marcus Bettinelli who missed that loss through injury.

Sheyi Ojo and Aboubakar Kamara are also recalled to the line up in place of Tomas Kalas and Rui Fonte, both of whom drop to the bench.

Ryan Sessegnon is at left back, with Jokanovic opting to use Odoi at centre half in place of Kalas, while the midfield three of Oliver Norwood, Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen continue.

Up top, Kamara is flnaked by Ojo and Lucas Piazon, who starts his second game in a row.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Ream, Odoi, Norwood, McDonald, Johansen, Piazon, Kamara, Ojo and R Sessegnon

Subs: Button, Kalas, S Sessegnon, Cairney, Edun, Kebano and Fonte

