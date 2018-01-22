Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was disappointing afternoon at Loftus Road as Middlesbrough eased to a 3-0 victory in west London.

The visitors rarely looked threatened as their class shone through in a comfortable victory over the Hoops.

It was a bad day at the office, but what did the Middlesbrough camp make of QPR's display? Dominic Shaw of the Evening Gazette has his say.

1) What did you make of QPR on Saturday against Middlesbrough?

Up until Daniel Ayala's opener, I didn't think there was much in the game.

There was a snap and a sharpness about QPR early on - but as soon as that first goal went in it was game over.

Between the first goal and the half-time whistle, Rangers were chasing shadows and Boro looked very comfortable.

That said, Holloway got a reaction out of his players at half-time and while Matt Smith struggled to impose himself against Ayala and Ben Gibson, QPR definitely looked more of a threat with that physical presence up-top.

They came up against a very organised Boro side, though, and at no point did the visitors look under the cosh.

2) Despite a disappointing display, which QPR player looked the most likely to make the difference?

As mentioned above, I don't think Smith played particularly well but he offered QPR that something extra that they appeared to be missing in the first period.

He made his presence known and brought other players into the game. The difficulty for the striker was the fact he was up against a pairing showing signs of getting back to their very best together. Gibson and Ayala were rocks in Boro's promotion winning season and Pulis is building the defence around them both once more.

Elsewhere, I thought Massimo Luongo showed a calm and composed head in midfield despite the fact Rangers were losing the battle in there.

3) What's the outside view on the job being done by Ian Holloway at Loftus Road

QPR are about where I expected them to be this season in terms of their league position.

Holloway, like the majority of Championship managers, would love to enjoy the riches afforded to Tony Pulis now and Garry Monk previously.

Holloway would snap your hand off for any of the players who were on Boro's bench on Saturday, something that we've said of several Boro opponents this season.

From the outside looking in, Holloway is doing OK. On paper and with restrictions to deal with in the transfer market, that QPR side could easily get sucked in but the manager is doing a solid if not spectacular job.

Boro fans were well aware of QPR's record against the top clubs this term and the game was seen as a tricky obstacle to navigate.

4) Where do you predict QPR to finish based on what you've seen this season?

I think they'll have enough to consolidate and finish between around 14th-16th. QPR were impressive at the Riverside earlier in the season, but struggled to find their stride and came up against Boro on a very good day on Saturday.

I was reading Holloway's pre-match programme notes about the "buzz" in the camp. The challenge for the boss is retaining that spirit and confidence with a few tough games coming up.

They've managed to maintain a healthy gap between themselves and the drop-zone and I think they'll have enough quality and fight for that to continue to be the case between now and the end of the season. But I think a push into the top half of the table is beyond them.

