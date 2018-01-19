Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis says he's expecting a typically difficult encounter at Loftus Road as they face QPR on Saturday.

The former West Brom manager joined the Teessiders during the Christmas period, and admits that he's playing catch-up as he gets to grips with the Championship.

Speaking to the official Middlesbrough website, Pulis said: "I’m playing catch up in lots of respects in the division because I don’t know the teams as well as maybe I should know.

"So I’m doing a lot of homework in respect of finding out about the players and the systems that they play.

"The pitch is very tight, the fans are right on top of you and I’ve never been to Loftus Road and had an easy game so we know it’s going to be tough."

(Image: Evening Gazette)

Despite dominating for large spells, Middlesbrough fell to a 1-0 defeat against Fulham last weekend, and Pulis is hoping to put things right this weekend.

“I thought we played really well against Fulham last week," he said.

"I think the first half was probably the best we’ve played – we really got after them and the lads worked exceptionally hard.

"But sometimes in life you don’t get what you deserve and we certainly didn’t deserve the result. They should play with a lot of confidence and a lot of authority and that’s what I’m hoping for."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .