Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis was left 'disappointed' that his side weren't awarded a penalty in their 1-0 defeat to Fulham at the Riverside.

The home side felt they should've had a penalty when Tomas Kalas and Martin Braithwaite tussled in the box, and were further aggrieved when Fulham were awarded one in the final minutes of the game, which they scored.

Pulis was disappointed that the referee waved away his side's protests but was quick to give Fulham their penalty, one he felt was harder to give.

Speaking after the game, he said: “We didn’t play as well in the second-half but looking at the Braithwaite penalty, it is a really disappointing decision. We understand and recognise referees will make mistakes but when they affect matches they should be called into question.

“It has happened to me loads of times but the disappointing thing is they get a penalty at the other end which was harder to call but he blew straight away, he probably has his reasons why.

“I am not sure who is in charge of Championship referees but you would love to ask the referee why he didn’t give it.”

Oliver Norwood was the man who tucked home the penalty after being fouled, but Pulis felt that the Northern Irishman went down before Grant Leadbitter clipped him in the box.

He added: “The player falls before Grant touches him. The big thing in the game nowadays is when legs tend to buckle without any challenge being made, which is difficult for referees to get right.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .