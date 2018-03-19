Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson believes Brentford looked a 'very good side' after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Adama Traore scored a fine goal to give Boro the lead but, after that, Brentford dominated and equalised through Lewis Macleod.

The second half was one-way traffic until Simon Hooper sent Romaine Sawyers off in stoppage time and Dan Bentley had to make a crucial late save from Grant Leadbitter that would have given the visitors a victory they scarcely deserved.

He said: “They were up for it, I thought they played really well - they looked a very good side. They moved the ball well, controlled possession, and their movement was particularly good.

“It was hard for us to get to grips with, as a result of that we had to drop off and concede possession. We're a little bit disappointed with that and we can look at how we can do that better.

The positive is that we didn't lose the game.”

The Boro defence were the busier of the two and Gibson was left to admit Brentford had control of the game.

He added: They were in possession for long spells, they probably controlled the game.

“Conditions were hard, the important thing was that we don't lose this game. They played really well and we know we didn't play well enough.

“Obviously, not using the conditions as an excuse - we still weren't good enough - but we were seeing their attacks out pretty well.

“In the second half they had a lot of chances and a lot of possession, but we snuffed it out quite well.

“I think it's definitely a point gained, you've got to take the day for what it is - it's freezing, it's snowing, the pitch isn't great, you've got to grind the game out today.

“You can't play pretty every week, and today we ground out a point. Yes, we know we could have done better, and yes we're not exactly buzzing that we've got a point and not three. But sometimes you have to take it.”

The closest Brentford came to a winner was when Romaine Sawyers fired a shot through Gibson and Darren Randolph had to tip the ball wide.

He reflected: “The shot went through my legs and he managed to block it, Dazzer has been great, they had a lot of chances but we snuffed it out. As a unit we organise, we tracked and we did what we needed to do.

“That's every man, that's not just the defence, it was all eleven and it was a great team effort - we got a point and we've got to take the positive.”

Sawyers' second yellow card, which came for a foul on Britt Assombalonga, irritated Dean Smith but Gibson felt it was a sending off, even though he originally felt it was on Adama Traore.

He added: “It's a sending off, people target Adama and they're scared of his pace as I would be. I've played against players like that.

“If he puts a ball in behind me I would foul him to be honest. The lad is on a yellow and he cannot do that - that many people are targetting him, trying to bring him down, with the trouble he can cause.”

