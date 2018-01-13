The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham snatched a victory at the death courtesy of an Oliver Norwood penalty - but how did you think the players performed?

It was a hard fought victory as the Whites found themselves in a real battle with Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough at the Riverside in a game that saw very little in terms of goal mouth action.

Both Martin Braithwaite and Brit Assombalonga had great chances for the home side before Norwood coolly slotted home his last second penalty.

We had our say on how the players performed on the whistle , now it's your turn - use our player rating tool below to let us know how you think each player rated out of ten.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .