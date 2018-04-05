Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tomas Kalas became Chelsea's longest serving player after Matej Delac left the club having never played for the first team.

The keeper signed for the Blues nine years ago but never featured for their senior squad, and will join AC Horsens when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires in July.

That means Kalas, who is currently on loan at Fulham, will become their longest-serving player, having joined the club in 2010, playing just the twice.

He's spent the past two seasons on loan at Craven Cottage, with Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic wanting to signing him permanently in the summer before he signed a new deal at Chelsea.

But despite that, Kalas told GetWestLondon back in November that Andreas Christensen's rise to the first team still gives him hope that he can make it at the club.

He said: "Yeah, he's one of two who have made it so it's still not a big number but at least it gives us players on loan hope that we can make it through at Chelsea.

