Brentford made a loss of £1,041,738 after tax, which is a significant reduction in losses in comparison to last season, where the Bees lost £7,636,553.

Player sales saw the Bees make a profit of £12,773,657. The players sold, for the period shown, were Jake Bidwell, David Button and Scott Hogan, while Burnley's survival in the Premier League would also see funds come in in regards to the sell on clauses in James Tarkowski and Andre Gray's deals.

Brentford made a greater loss the season before, even though they brought in £15,443,985 through player departures.

Matthew Benham has broken the £100million barrier as of June 30 2017 and his investment now stands at £101,605,790.

Over the 2016/17 campaign, Benham put in an additional £11,746,197 to ensure the Bees survived at Championship level.

While the figures may show the level of interest if a bank had made the loans to the club, instead of Benham, the Bees' owner has not put any interest on the figures.

There was also a restructure of the loans between Benham, the club and Lionel Road Developments Ltd with the owner making loans directly to the new stadium company.

The full financial statement can be found here.

