Matt Targett has revealed that his parent club Southampton have had NO contact with him since he joined Fulham on loan in January.

The 22-year-old signed for the Whites in January on a loan deal until the end of the season and has become a staple in Slavisa Jokanovic's side, playing 13 games and not losing a single one.

Other loanees at the club, such as Chelsea's Tomas Kalas and Lucas Piazon, have regular meetings with their parent clubs, but so far Targett hasn't heard from Southampton, who are in the middle of a relegation battle themselves to try and preserve their Premier League status.

The majority of Fulham fans would love to see Targett back at Craven Cottage next season, and Targett told Get West London that if they were to get promoted, it would certainly be an option for him.

He said: "Believe it or not, I've had none.

"They're in a sticky patch themselves so we'll just have to wait and see what happens at the end of the season.

"[Staying at Fulham next season] is certainly an option, everyone wants to play Premier League football and if Fulham are in the Premier League then I don't see why not.

"I've enjoyed every minute here at Fulham, we haven't lost yet while I've been here and we have to keep that run going.

"I knew Fulham were a good side, but I didn't realise just how good they were, it's been nice playing week-in, week-out so I can't complain.

"The manager said to me to play my natural game, I like to pass the ball and he likes that style, it was a no-brainer to come here and I've fitted in perfectly, the lads have helped me and it's been nice."

