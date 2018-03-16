Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR striker Matt Smith is hoping for an entertaining game when he faces his former club Fulham on Saturday.

The 28-year-old left Craven Cottage to join the Hoops in January 2017, and the target-man says he's looking forward to returning to his old stomping ground.

Speaking to QPR's official website, he said: "I have a lot of fond memories from my time at Fulham and a lot of friends still there, so it's a great place to play football.

"Craven Cottage is a lovely stadium; similar to Loftus Road it's one of the older, more traditional grounds in England which are always fun to play at, so I'm looking forward to it.

"It'll be a tough test for us. They're in a great vein of form, but so are we so it should make for a great game."

The Hoops will be brimming with confidence for the clash at Craven Cottage following their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday night, and Smith says that they'll be hoping to make their mark on the game.

"It was certainly the performance of the season.

"I don't think anyone really expected us to get anything there with the way that Villa have been playing there and their performances all season have merited them being in the top four.

"It was a terrific performance from start to finish; I think we covered every blade of grass and won all of our battles and picked up a really big win which will hopefully help us going into Saturday.

"Fulham's form has been impeccable so it'll be different kind of test. They play a special brand of football and are a very possession-based team, so we need to wary of that and try and disrupt it as much as we can, and try and enforce our own game as well.

"We showed the other night that we have quality and are capable of scoring goals and making life hard for the opposition."

