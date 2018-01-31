The video will start in 8 Cancel

Massimo Luongo says the club's youngsters have faced a 'difficult' challenge after being thrust into the first team, but insists they're doing alright.

With QPR limited in what they can attract in the January transfer window, attention has turned to developing the club's youngsters and integrating them into the first team.

Speaking to GetWestLondon, Luongo says the club are having to cope with a challenging set of circumstances.

He said: "At this time of the year you want to strengthen your squad.

"If you look at the teams at the top they’re always trying to strengthen. Wolves are way ahead at the top and they still want to strengthen.

"We’ve got a team where outgoings and incomings have sort of stalled, but we’ve got the younger boys coming in.

"They haven’t been involved and have been kind of chucked in at the deep end and a few of them have had a run of games, but it’s not the same as being with us for the whole season.

"It’s difficult for them to come In but they’re doing alright."

