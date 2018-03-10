The video will start in 8 Cancel

They've caught the eye in their handful of appearances so far, but it appears that Paul Smyth and Ebere Eze are really starting to make an impression on the QPR squad.

The duo were the stars of the show during the Hoops' 1-1 draw with Derby County on Tuesday night, and speaking in the official QPR programme ahead of today's clash with Sunderland, star midfielder Massimo Luongo says that he expects them to reach the top.

Asked if he's been impressed by the club's youngsters, Luongo replied: "Very impressed.

"Smythy (Paul Smyth) has come in and has been like a breath of fresh air.

"He's so energetic and enthusiastic. I think it's up to use (the senior players) to guide them in the right direction, to let them know if they're doing something wrong and to keep them at it.

"If they listen, which they are, then I think they can go a long way.

"Ebere (Eze) was great when he came on midweek, he seems to thrive in that number 10 role - he can turn on anything.

"And I have to mention Darnell (Furlong) too, who was also excellent on Tuesday night.

"There are lots of young players coming into the fold now.

"Ilias (Chair) wasn't involved in midweek, but he's proved that he can cope.

"As I said, I believe that the younger players can go far if they continue to listen."

The Australian international has been impressive himself in recent weeks, scoring two goals in his last two games from midfield, and Luongo says it is certainly a boost for his confidence.

Asked whether he's hoping to go on a scoring run, Luongo said: "I Hope so.

"You do feel that confidence that strikers get when they score.

"You feel a bit more positive in and around the box which is a good sign. Both goals have been from set-pieces, so hopefully that can continue.

"I'm just delighted to get on the scoresheet."

