Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While Massimo Luongo's absence wasn't a huge concern against Barnsley, he was certainly a big miss against Wolves last week.

The midfielder's combative nature would definitely have been a welcome strength as the runaway leaders ran riot at Molineux, and perhaps his ability to drive forward could have been enough to secure QPR a point on the day.

(Image: PA)

It's no wonder that the fans at Loftus Road were so pleased to see him back against the Trotters.

The Hoops look a much more balanced outfit with Luongo in the midfield, as he provides the perfect go-between alongside the more disciplined Josh Scowen and QPR's main creative force, Luke Freeman.

While his reputation as one of the league's top tacklers is his main strength, the Australian international also possesses the technical ability to get the fans on their feet, making him the ultimate all-round midfielder.

QPR vs Bolton Wanderers LIVE: Updates and analysis from Loftus Road

As a regular member of Australia's squad, there's no doubt that QPR possess a player of real quality, and the hope will be that Ian Holloway can continue to get the best out of him between now and the end of the season as he look to impress ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .