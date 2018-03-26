The video will start in 8 Cancel

It was a weekend to remember for the fans of QPR after they fought back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw with high-flying Fulham.

The Hoops' second half display attracted plaudits from players and pundits alike, with two stars in particular taking the praise.

According to sports statistics website whoscored.com, QPR's goal-scoring duo Pawel Wszolek and Massimo Luongo both made the Championship team of the week.

The eleven players are picked based on their statistical performances over the weekend, with Wszolek and Luongo's goal-scoring exploits ensuring that their all-round displays were recognised.

Elsewhere, Brentford's Lewis McLeod was also named in the XI for his goal-scoring display against Middlesbrough.

