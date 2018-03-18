Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway's tactical tweaks at half-time of QPR's 2-2 draw with Fulham enabled Rangers to get in amongst the Whites, according to Massimo Luongo.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side had taken a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Tom Cairney and Lucas Piazon but the Australian pulled a goal back just before half-time.

QPR bossed the second half and grabbed a deserved equaliser when Pawel Wszolek robbed Denis Odoi of the ball and fired the ball past Marcus Bettinelli to give Luongo and his team-mates a share of the spoils.

The Rangers midfielder reflected: “It was a game of two halves. In the first half, we gave them too much respect and, as you saw with the two goals.

“We got the first one just before the break and that gave us a confidence boost and we thought we could get at these.

“The gaffer wasn't happy with the first half, gave us a few little changes and a bit of inspiration to get at them and I thought we were far the better team in the second half.”

QPR had tried to frustrate the hosts in the opening exchanges but they allowed Fulham's midfield duo of Kevin McDonald and Cairney to dominate the ball too often.

Luongo added: “We got the ball and frustrated them and I was able to nick the ball a few times. When we lost it, that's when they hurt us.

“We can work on that and we can retain it better. We gave them a bit too much respect and we didn't back ourselves in the first half. In the second half, we definitely did.

On the second half, he explained: “We were worried about their full backs but it was hard to get out to their midfielders.

“I was worried about what was behind me. In the second half, we had to trust our back line a bit more so we could get in the faces of McDonald and Cairney.”

QPR have improved their record at Craven Cottage over the past two years with a fortunate win last season and they were more than worthy of a point on Saturday. And Luongo remembers his first experience where they were sent home with their tails between their legs in the 2015/16 season.

He added: “I've been here before and we were down here 3-0 in the first half and I know it's hard to get back into the game so it was a massive sigh of relief.

“We always fancy ourselves in the last 15 minutes to grab a goal, especially with Matt Smith up top and Conor coming on. We got a bit of fortune with the second goal. That's the end result of us working hard.”

