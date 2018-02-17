The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway has made two changes for this afternoon's clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Massimo Luongo returns to the starting XI after a knee injury, and replaces Jordan Cousins in midfield.

The former Charlton man misses out today with a reported knock.

Matt Smith also comes into the starting line-up and replaces James Perch who also misses out through injury.

Meanwhile, there's a return to the QPR squad for Paul Smyth and Darnell Furlong, who line up on the bench.

QPR: Smithies, Onuoha, Robinson, Lynch, Wszolek, Luongo, Scowen, Freeman, Bidwell, Washington, Smith.

Subs: Ingram, Furlong, Baptiste, Eze, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Smyth.

