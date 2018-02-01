Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Massimo Luongo has lifted the lid on Ian Holloway's 'massive meeting' which was scheduled after their defeat against Bristol City.

The Hoops had struggled to make their numerical advantage count against the Robins, and the Australian international was quick to play down the importance of the meeting.

Speaking to GetWestLondon, he said: "I remember him saying (about the meeting) in the media and we were all anticipating it over the weekend but, I’ll be honest, it was quite normal.

"It was just the same as any other meeting that we have.

"It seemed like it was a crisis meeting from an outsiders point of view, but it was just going over a few points from the game again.

"It was more to do with us than anyone else, and just making sure that we’re getting a few things right."

One point that Ian Holloway was furious about was the way QPR have conceded two identical goals from set pieces against Middlesbrough and the Robins, and Luongo said they need to work on finding themselves.

Asked whether they'll be working on set plays, he said: "I think so.

"It’s not a massive problem because we’ve been so good with set pieces before Middlesbrough, we were saying it in the changing room and probably jinxed it a little bit.

"There might be a little bit more focus put on it to really nail that part of the game, but we need to find our style of play.

"Up until the Middlesbrough game and over the Christmas period we’d been playing well and had our identity, but we’ve sort of gone away from that in the last two games.

"We need to rediscover that against Barnsley."

