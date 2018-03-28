The video will start in 8 Cancel

Massimo Luongo put in a man of the match display for Australia in their 0-0 draw with Colombia; but it was his off-the-field exploits which attracted the plaudits at Craven Cottage.

Footage caught on the Socceroos official website saw the Hoops midfielder making the effort to give a young QPR fan his amber shirt after the match after spotting the young R in the crowd during the match.

It was a memorable match for Luongo, who gave his chances of breaking into Australia's starting XI a boost with an excellent display against the south Americans.

He came up against a Colombian side filled with big names such as Falcao, Carlos Bacca and James Rodriguez; and still managed to take the plaudits.

His performance comes just 11 days after his last visit to Craven Cottage, when he inspired QPR to a memorable 2-2 draw against west London rivals Fulham before the international break.

