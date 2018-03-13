The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former QPR and Fulham boss Mark Hughes is set to be named as the new manager of Southampton.

His imminent appoints comes after the departure of Mauricio Pellegrino last night.

The 54-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by former club Stoke City in January following a poor run of form.

Hughes made just over 50 appearances for the Saints in his illustrious playing days, which saw him feature for clubs including Manchester United, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Since then, he has enjoyed relative success in his managerial career, including spells at clubs such as Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, and of course, west London sides Fulham and Queens Park Rangers.

Hughes has never been relegated from the Premier League, but faces a tough test on the south coast with their remaining eight league fixtures including clashes with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

