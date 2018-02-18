Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bettinelli believes that the Fulham Academy is a credit to the club and has pinpointed the level of goalkeepers coming through the ranks as testament to its success.

Having trodden the path himself from the youth teams to the first team, via Dartford and Accrington Stanley, the Fulham number one knows just how difficult it is for a goalkeeper to break through into the first team set-up at a professional football club.

Marek Rodak, Julian Schwarzer, Taye and Luca Ashby- Hammond, Magnus Norman - all these are young goalkeepers that have been made in the Academy, and all harbour hopes of one day following in Bettinelli's footsteps and pulling on the number one jersey in the Craven Cottage dressing room.

There's quality coming through in all positions in the Academy, and Bettinelli thinks what it has achieved under the stewardship of Huw Jennings is a credit to the club.

He said: “I think it’s terrific, I think Fulham has always been a club over the years that have produced great goalkeepers, going from the first team all the way through.

“You look at the likes of David Stockdale, who came in from Darlington and turned him into a Premier League/Championship goalkeeper.

“There’s Neil Etheridge who came through the ranks and is playing at Cardiff, Wes Foderingham at Rangers and Marek Rodak is doing really well on loan as well and I think Jesse Joronen just got a move to Copenhagen.

“I think that speaks wonders for the job the Academy does in terms of goalkeepers, to produce six or seven goalkeepers that are playing in the league, including Rodak who is on loan, is fantastic.

“Magnus has had a little injury recently so we’ve had a few of the young lads come up and train with us, Julian Schwarzer travelled with us to Bolton and Luca has been around it and Taylor Ashby-Hammond, Luca’s brother, they both have bright futures

(Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

“In terms of keepers at Fulham, I don’t think there ever will be a problem, I think they’ll always produce goalkeepers and they always seem to produce high quality goalkeepers and that’s great.

“For someone like me that’s done it and been in their position, it’s not easy trying to break into the first team, it’s really hard but I think they’ve been given a great chance.

“There’s great goalkeeping coaches here, there always has been and I think the most important thing for them is to go out and try and get games like I did when I went on loan to Dartford and Accrington.

“When you go and get games it gives you key experience and that is what training can’t teach you.

“I say that to the lads now and I’m sure they’ll take it on board and try and get out soon and get on loan and get some games.

“But I think in terms of what Fulham and the Academy does, not just in terms of goalkeepers but players in general, you can see it this season with Sess and his brother, we have a lot of potential coming through and it’s a credit to the club.”

When Bettinelli mentions goalkeeping coaches at Fulham, the first person that springs to mind is father, Vic.

He's the Academy goalkeeping coach and focuses on the U17 to U19 scholars at the club, and as well as having an impact on the careers of future Fulham keepers, he's had a massive influence on his son's fledging football career - something that Bettinelli is forever grateful for.

He said: “I think my dad has always had a major role in my life growing up in terms of my football career and I’m sure he always will do.

“I know he’s super proud of me, he can’t come and watch the games because he gets a little too nervous unfortunately, but I’m forever grateful for what he’s done for me.

“He’s given me a base to go on and make a name for myself in this game and give me a career and I can only thank him for that.

“In that sense, I’m forever grateful for him and he’s always there for me, whether I need guidance or advice.

“He gets too nervous to come and watch the games now so he can’t give me too much advice because he doesn’t know what I’ve done wrong in the games but when he does watch the highlights and stuff he’s always there when I need him and I’m forever grateful for it.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .