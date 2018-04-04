Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bettinelli isn't giving up hopes of an England call-up one day, but is focusing on getting boyhood club Fulham promoted to the Premier League for the time being.

The 25-year-old has had one of his finest seasons to date, keeping nine clean sheets in 20 league appearances so far after reclaiming the number one jersey from David Button in December - something that has seen him lose just once in the league this campaign.

Reports had suggested that England scouts had been impressed with his performances this season, but that he must produce in the Premier League to totally convince them of his international potential.

However, Nick Pope is currently in contention for the England number one shirt having spent the majority of his career at Charlton Athletic before heading to Burnley, while Angus Gunn of Norwich City was called up to the senior England side in November 2017, showing it's possible for players in the Championship to play for their country.

And while it would be an honour for Bettinelli, his sole focus is on his club and promotion for the moment.

He said: "I think before I got my England U21 call-up I never expected that but when I got that I wasn't expecting it and I didn't think I would've got it.

"Someone like Nick Pope has shown you should never give up, and he's had a fantastic season and he's got his rewards with getting called-up.

"I'm never going to say never, but at the end of the day I'm focusing on my job I have here - there's five games to go, we have a job to do and have to try win every game and we'll stick to it."

The boyhood Fulham man, whose father, Vic Bettinelli, coaches in the Academy, has a real affinity with the supporters on the terrace, something that shone through during the 2-0 victory over Leeds United.

Having made a game-defining save one-on-one to deny a Leeds equaliser, the side went up the other end of the pitch to make it 2-0 just 14 seconds later with the Craven Cottage faithful erupting into a chorus of 'Marcus Bettinelli'.

And if you think that makes a difference to the keeper, you'd be right.

"The way this crowd responds to me after I make saves is fantastic, even after I make mistakes they've supported me and I know they're always behind me and I can't thank them enough for the amount of support they've given me," he added.

"The confidence they give me, knowing they'll always be behind me regardless of what happens in a game, it's always nice to hear your name get chanted and stuff like that, it's lovely, but they've been brilliant every time we've come here this season and they turn up in their thousands.

"They were fantastic against Norwich the other day, the fans always seem to come in their thousands there and the support was excellent the whole game, it's a credit to them.

"We know how hard it is to provide for a family, and if you want to bring your kids to games we know it's expensive, I think everyone in that dressing room really appreciates the support that they give us."

Speaking in the Fulham matchday programme before the Leeds game, Bettinelli admitted that he thought his time at the club might have been over last season after playing just six games.

It looked like he would be the number one this season before an injury in pre-season against Wolfsburg put pay to that, meaning the 25-year-old wouldn't reclaim the shirt until December.

It was a frustrating time for Bettinelli, but he admits he doesn't know whether he was ever that close to actually stepping through the exit doors.

He said: "I don't know if it came that close, but last season was a frustrating season for me.

"I only played the last six games and the play-offs, but last season is last season, I've had to put that behind me, it was frustrating but in football there's times when you get frustrated and you're not involved.

"David (Button) did really well last season and at the start of this season too, we have a really good relationship in terms of whoever plays, we support the other one and I was there for him last season and he's been there for me this time.

"There's always times when you always want to play, that's part and parcel of football, it is what is and last season is behind us now and we're focusing on playing and keeping fit and getting on that pitch."

As for being in the form of his life?

Bettinelli was too modest to say he was, but he's confident in his own ability at the moment and is glad the Fulhamish tag isn't being branded about so much anymore.

"I'm not sure, it's not for me to say - I feel very confident in my own ability and feel very comfortable with the ball at my feet.

"I think that comes from practice and progression in the games, I have a fantastic back four that always help me out and give me options and my job is made easier by them.

"A lot of the time teams don't get shots off or crosses off because they defend so well, we're really brave and we've shown this season that the Fulhamish isn't so much anymore, and that's a fantastic credit to everyone."

