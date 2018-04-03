Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bettinelli admits he thought his Fulham career was over last season as he struggled to displace David Button for the number one shirt.

Slavisa Jokanovic only chose to switch keepers with six games left of the season, with Bettinelli having already spent near enough 40 matches on the bench at his boyhood club.

The 25-year-old has been at the club since he was a youngster and has recovered the number one shirt this season, putting in a number of strong performances that have tied in with the club's 17-game unbeaten run.

But he had to win that shirt back once again this year after an injury against Wolfsburg in pre-season cost him his place to David Button once again, and Bettinelli has admitted he though his career at Fulham was over last season.

He told the official matchday programme: "Last season, I thought my Fulham career was over.

"I told my agent, 'look, as much as I love the club, I can't have another season like this,' I sat on the bench for 40 games and it was only with six regular matches to go that I got back in.

"I had a feeling I'd start this term in the team, but then I got injured in the Wolfsburg game - the final match of pre-season.

"When I got back, Button was in goal and playing well. It was obviously a frustrating time, but thankfully I've taken over and done a good job in this unbeaten run we've been on.

"I'm just happy to be back playing."

