Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon says his focus is on helping the team rather than taking individual praise.

The 17-year-old scored a brace as the Cottagers won 3-1 against Barnsley at Oakwell, and the youngster said it just goes to show what the team are capable of.

Speaking to the club's website, Sessegnon said: “I think after a sloppy first half, we came out sharp.

"We were really on the front foot and we took the game to them.

“We knew the first half hadn’t really gone for us, but we’ve come from behind before so we just had to stay calm, and thankfully we ended up with the three points.

“It says a lot about us as a team, as a squad. We never give up, we just keep playing our football. We’ve got good characters in our changing room who get us through games.”

Having netted seven times in his maiden campaign, Sessegnon set himself a target of 10 goals this season, something he achieved and then surpassed at Oakwell.

Sessegnon has now scored 11 goals for Fulham this term, but the full-back says he's just happy to be helping the team.

“I’m happy to have reached my target, and I just want to keep pushing and keep playing well for the team.

“My first one was a case of right place, right time. I’m just happy I was able to help the team continue to climb the table.”

