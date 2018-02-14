The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In news that will shock absolutely no one that saw Mousa Demebele at Fulham - people are really starting to rave about him after he ran the show at Juventus on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old was dominant in the midfield as Spurs came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw against Juventus after a Gonzalo Higuain double had given the Italian side the lead.

But Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen got two away goals to make it level - and fans around the world were raving about the former Fulham man's performance.

From fans saying Dembele is the man that Paul Pogba should be, to a lot of United fans wishing they had signed him - the 'Doctor' of Motspur Park is really getting a lot of love.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .