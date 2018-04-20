Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has thanked Fulham and Slavisa Jokanovic for their hospitality in the past two days.

The west London club allowed the United side to train at Craven Cottage and Motspur Park over the past couple of days as they prepare for their FA Cup semi final with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

United had played Bournemouth in midweek and used Motspur Park as a training base, instead of travelling back up to Manchester and then down to London again in a short space of time.

And speaking ahead of that FA Cup game, Mourinho thanked Jokanovic for Fulham's hospitality and for allowing them to use the best facilities at the club.

He said: "First of all, to thank them [Fulham] because they let us use the best facilities.

“Yesterday [Thursday] they let us use the stadium Craven Cottage and today [Friday] I asked for a pitch on the training ground [Motspur Park] and Jokanovic, the manager, gave me their best pitch so I have to thank Fulham and Joka for that.

“I think it’s just good for us after the Bournemouth game, instead of travelling back to Manchester, getting the plane, then go back home, come back the next day, train to London again.

"But we just came here [to London], we’re here together, training quietly, preparing for the game the best we can.”

