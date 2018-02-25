Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When it comes to the top marksmen in England, the same names always pop up in everyone's minds.

Sergio Aguero, Mo Salah, Harry Kane.

One that might not necessarily jump out to fans across England just yet is that of Ryan Sessegnon - Fulham's 17-year-old wonderkid.

The Craven Cottage faithful have bore witness to the roots of a career that will almost certainly see the teenage star play for England and in the coliseums of world football.

And another goal in the 2-0 victory over Wolves took his tally to 13 for the season, and only one man in England has scored more goals since than the turn of the year than Sessegnon.

Aguero, one of the best forwards in the world has netted 11 times in the league for the Premier League champions-elect, including four in one game against Leicester a few weeks ago.

Sessegnon, meanwhile, has banged in eight goals, including three braces as Fulham decide they're done with playing about in the Championship, going on a run of just two losses in 18 league games.

Behind him comes Kane, who has scored five so far in 2018, while Salah has netted six since the turn of the year.

