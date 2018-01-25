The video will start in 8 Cancel

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has denied reports that defender Steven Caulker is training with the team.

The former England international has been without a club since leaving QPR at the end of December and is actively looking for a route back into the game.

But following reports that he was training with the club, the boss was said it was news to him.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Jones said: "I heard he was training with West Ham.

“I know Steven very, very well and he’s someone that we gave him his debut at Yeovil and someone that I’ve kept in touch with, but he hasn’t been training with us.”





