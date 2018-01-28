Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke Freeman has said that he thinks QPR are ‘trying too hard’ and believes that this is leading to mistakes within the team.

The Hoops failed to capitalise despite have a numerical advantage after Nathan Baker was sent off for Bristol City in their 2-0 defeat, and Freeman says the result was a big blow.

Speaking to Get West London he said: “They were better than us on the day and it was a bad day at the office. It was massively disappointing, to be honest.

“It’s not that the lads aren’t putting the effort in, it happens in these situations that the harder you try the worse it seems to get and I think that’s where we’re at.

“We’ve worked so hard that you can end up overthinking things. The effort that the lads are putting in, you can’t really ask for more.

“It was just disappointing to lose like we did.

Asked whether this puts pressure on next week's home game with Barnsley, Freeman said: "I think so.

"We need a win to get ourselves back on our feet and there’s not better place to do it than Loftus Road so it’s back to the drawing board.”

