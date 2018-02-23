Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke Freeman says that QPR's 4-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in November will be playing on everyone's minds as they them to Loftus Road on Saturday.

The Hoops were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat at the City Ground, and while the former Bristol City man says the score wasn't a true reflection of the game, he's keen to put things right in W12.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

Speaking to Get West London, he said: "We’ll do our homework and we’ll go into the game with confidence at home.

"I don’t think it was typical 4-0 result. I remember it was a tough game but they kind of scored goals at crucial times which cancelled us out.

"It was one of them when it was a bad day at the office and nothing was really falling for us.

"We had chances ourselves to go ahead but it didn’t go our way and before you know it was one goal then two goals, then after half time when we were trying to get back into it they scored the third and the fourth.

"It didn’t feel like a 4-0 smashing but it’s certainly something we’ll be thinking of and we’ll try to correct at our place."





