QPR wonderkid Ebere Eze has been attracting the plaudits over recent days, and rightly so.

The 19-year-old was the difference as QPR took a 1-0 victory against Sunderland at Loftus Road on Saturday ; a performance which has all-but secured his places in the Rs side to face Aston Villa tonight.

One man who can appreciate the attacking talents of Eze is QPR's main creative force, Luke Freeman.

The former Bristol City man sits second in the list of the Championship's most assists for this term, and speaking to the club's official website, he said it was great for the fans to see what Eze does day-in day-out in training.

Freeman said: "He did really well.

“He has been doing well in training and he showed on Saturday what he can do.

“It’s great to see him get the goal his performance deserved, and hopefully there are plenty more to come.”

Freeman added: "It was a very nice finish.

“He’s got that in his locker, sometimes he can almost look too calm but that’s how he plays – he’s a very good footballer.”

In the last few performances, QPR have shown an added creativity in the attacking third as Freeman and Eze have been joined by the likes of Paul Smyth, Massimo Luongo and full-back Darnell Furlong in adding to their attacking threat; something that Freeman is enjoying being a part of.

“We have got players in the side who can really play football and when we get to the final third, that’s when we are really looking to pick up the pace of our play,” he explained.

“We showed it in patches against Sunderland but hopefully that can get better and we can pick up more points in the coming weeks.”

