Luke Freeman has been dropped by Ian Holloway as QPR make three changes for the clash with Aston Villa.

Freeman, who has the second-highest number of assists in the Championship, drops to the bench and is replaced by Ryan Manning.

The club has confirmed on Twitter that his absence is due to being one booking away from reaching 10 for the season, a milestone which would result in a two-match ban.

Elsewhere, Jack Robinson and Paul Smyth have failed a late fitness test and miss out through injury.

Robinson suffered a dead leg in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Sunderland, while Smyth injured his toe. They have been replaced by Joel Lynch and Pawel Wszolek.

QPR team news: Smithies, Furlong, Onuoha, Lynch, Bidwell, Wszolek, Luongo, Scowen, Manning, Eze, Smith

Substitutes: Ingram, Baptiste, Perch, Freeman, Osayi-Samuel, Washington.

