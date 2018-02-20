The video will start in 8 Cancel

Luke Freeman said that QPR were in control from beginning to end in their 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The victory over the Trotters have taken the Hoops 11 points clear of the relegation zone, and Freeman called it a 'satisfying afternoon'.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: “It was a good performance on Saturday.

“Even when it was 11v11 I thought we were on top and looking like the side who were going to go on and win the game.

“It’s sometimes harder when it’s 11v10 for one reason or another, but we stuck to the game plan and produced a very professional performance.

“Everyone was in sync from the first minute to the last, sticking to the game-plan - it was a satisfying afternoon for us.”

QPR defensive duo face late fitness tests ahead of Sheffield United trip

The Hoops face Sheffield United this evening, and Freeman says that the team have taken confidence from their form since the turn of the year.

He said: "This is another big game for us. They’ve had a great season so far. But we’ll be heading there full of confidence.

“We beat them earlier in the season in a tight game so we’re going there with a positive mindset.

Ian Holloway says QPR are now being run 'the right way' as he speaks of pride ahead of Sheffield United clash

“We were good on Saturday and we played well against Wolves, particularly in the second half.

“We feel we’re improving as the games go by. There’s a good feeling about the place given how we’ve performed since the turn of the year.”

