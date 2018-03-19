Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a spirited second half display from QPR as they fought back to secure a 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Massimo Luongo and Pawel Wszolek were the two stars to get the goals for the Hoops, but it was Luke Freeman who was named man of the match, and speaking after the game to Sky Sports, Freeman explained how the QPR took control of the game.

He said: "I'm not too sure how we did it, we just tried to be compact, solid and we always fancied we'd get chances.

"We called it just before we took it [the free-kick], it was a crucial time [to score] and we knew we had a chance in the second half.

"We seem to suit being the underdogs, when we play against teams we're expected to beat we fall short, but the lads raise their game against the bigger teams."

